BB 14: Vishal Singh On Salman Khan’s Comment About Rakhi’s Drama: Ladko Ki Izzat Nahi Hoti Kya?

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode made the headlines, all thanks to Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. For the unversed, last week, Rakhi was seen flirting with Abhinav by doing inappropriate things on camera. In the episode, the Aksar 2 actor expressed his disappointment and meltdown. However, host Salman Khan termed Rakhi Sawant's behaviour as entertainment and warned her not to cross her limits.

Apart from that, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor even said that Rakhi Sawant's drama is indeed benefitting Abhinav Shukla in the game. Salman Khan's comment didn't go down well with netizens, as they came out in support of the latter. Like commoners, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh also shared his opinion on the same. Firstly, he took to Twitter and wrote, "This Saturday's weekend ka vaar was the worst episode of bigg boss's history ever..." (sic)

Later, in an interview with Times of India, Vishal Singh said, "Rakhi is simply going overboard which is not acceptable at all. And it shouldn't be. No means no for everybody, be it a man or woman. Ladko ki izzat nahi hoti kya? Uss ghar mein har koi galat aur sahi karta hai. Then why bash just Rubina and Abhinav? Salman said Abhinav is benefitting from Rakhi's antics. Maybe yes. But if Abhinav is himself saying that he is not liking Rakhi's behaviour and it is making him uncomfortable, then she should stop."

While speaking about the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor said, "I am a huge fan of Salman Khan and the show. But after watching yesterday's episode, I am disappointed. Initially, Rakhi's behaviour was entertaining and she looked cute while flirting with Abhinav. Abhinav's reaction towards Rakhi was also fun to watch. In fact, watching both of them reminded me of Sana (Shehnaaz Gill) and Sidharth (Shukla). But now, she has become irritating not only to Abhinav but to us (audience) as well. This is not entertaining at all. Even I wouldn't have tolerated something like this."

Coming back to Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan also bashed Nikki Tamboli for her misbehaviour with other housemates and media. He asked her to think before using derogatory words in the house. Well, the show is getting entertaining day-by-day, and fans are excited to know the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 14.

