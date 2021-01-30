Bigg Boss 14: Viewers & Celebs Slam Salman Khan For Supporting Rakhi Sawant; Trend #ViewersWithAbhinav

Bigg Boss 14 makers recently shared the promo of Weekend Ka Vaar, where in Salman Khan was seen supporting Rakhi Sawant when Abhinav Shukla complained about Rakhi's behaviour to him. Salman not only called Rakhi entertaining, he even said that with what Rakhi was doing, Abhinav was getting footage. This didn't go down well with Abhinav, who said that he wants to leave the show if this is called entertainment.

Not just viewers, even celebrities like Ekta Kaul, Srishty Rode and others supported Abhinav and slammed Salman for supporting Rakhi. Rahul Mahajan even called Rakhi, cheap. Take a look at a few comments.

Celebs Tweets

Rahul Mahajan: #RakhiSawant is cheap and people who still support her are maha cheap #AbhinavShukla.

SrishtyRode: #AbhinavSukla Stay Strong! It's so sad to see the new promo! You are not wrong! More power to you!

Ekta Kaul: Crass and cheap is not entertaining!! Stay strong my friends @RubiDilaik @ashukla09 #RubiNav VIEWERS WITH ABHINAV.

Andy: I can't believe, aisa harrasment #BiggBoss14 fayda ka naam diya jaa raha hai! Wow! VIEWERS WITH ABHINAV.

Viewers Tweets

Roshani: #RubinaDialaik #Abinavsukla are not at all wrong. And #NikkiTomboli hadn't done any battamezi ,More than her #RakhiSawant is doing battamezi but according to makers only rubina, Abinav and Nikki are doing wrong Bashed show #Bb14.

Fandom_Rubina_: What's wrong with respected salman khan! Jinke saath rakhi ye sab kr rhi h un logo ko ye sab bilkul bhi entertaining nhi lg rha h . To kya wo react bhi nhi kr skte! Ajeeb baat huyi ! Haad h! Achcha na lge to bhi chup chap enjoy krna hoga?

@Itz_Harshika: @BeingSalmanKhan you are tarnishing your own image by supporting harassment on NTV. Agar Naada kheechne par mudda nahi bana skte, agar dhoti faadne par mudda nahi bana skte to kis par banaoge? Jab wo aurat kisi ko NTV me nanga kar degi tab?? VIEWERS WITH ABHINAV.

@isshreyaasingh: Rakhi trying to copy Sana but wo sana ki copy is jamam me to kya agale saat jaman me bhi nahi kar payegi.... VIEWERS WITH ABHINAV. WE LOVE BADTAMEEZ NIKKI.

