Bheemla Nayak First Glimpse: Pawan Kalyan's Ferocious Avatar Sets Social Media On Fire

The highly anticipated Bheemla Nayak first glimpse video is finally out. The cast and crew members of the Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer revealed the first glimpse video, on the special occasion of Independence Day. Pawan Kalyan, who plays the titular character, Bheemla Nayak, has now set social media on fire with his ferocious avatar in the first glimpse video.

In the first glimpse video that has been going viral on social media, the power star is seen entering a lodge and beating up the goons. Pawan Kalyan has delivered a power-packed performance in the Bheemla Nayak first glimpse, thus hinting that the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum will have the flavour of its original, intact.

However, from the first glimpse video, it is quite evident that the Harish Shankar directorial will have some changes, to cater to the sensibilities of its audience. However, the excellent background score, which is composed by S Thaman, is quite similar to the famous background score of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is originally composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is directed by the late filmmaker Sachy, featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. When it comes to Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyani is reprising the character played by Biju Menon in the original. Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, will essay the role which is originally portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The Bheemla Nayak first glimpse video has also confirmed the release dates of the first single and the movie. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 12, 2022, while the first song will be out on September 2, 2021. Nithya Menen is appearing as the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in the movie, which is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.