BIG Twists! Karan Kundra To Enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Ram Kapoor To Join Anupamaa?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa are the two tops shows on Star Plus and also on the TRP Chart. Although Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen ups and downs, Anupamaa has been ruling the BARC chart since a long time. The makers want to keep the shows on the top slot and are doing their best to keep the viewers hooked. They are now all set to bring new and major twists on both the shows.

Recently, the producer of the shows Rajan Shahi hinted about the same and said, "BOTH YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA AND ANUPAMAA WILL SEE A NEW BIG ENTRY TALKS AND NEGOTIATIONS ARE ON AS IT WILL BE A TURNING POINT AND NEW RELEVANCE FOR BOTH YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AND ANUPAMAA." (sic)

For the uninitiated, in YRKKH, Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) is getting closer to Goenka family. In the latest episode, she was seen supporting Gayu when Riya tried to provoke family against Gayu. The family is all set to celebrate Holi and Gayu gives matching dresses for Holi dahan to Sirat and Kartik.

As per Tellychakkar report, there will be a grand entry of Sirat's love interest and the makers have been hunting for the apt actor for the same. Apparently, the search has come to an end and the makers have roped in Karan Kundra. The Dil Hi Toh Hai actor will be seen playing Sirat's love interest in the show.

On the other hand, in Anupamaa, Anupamaa and Vanraj will get divorced and the new man will enter the former's life. It is being said that the new man is none other than Bade Acche Lagte Hai's Ram Kapoor.

Recently, Rajan Shahi had expressed his wish to rope in Ram Kapoor for Anupamaa. He had said, "I want Ram Kapoor to play the part."

