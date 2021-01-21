Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni-Abhinav Shukla Call Each Other ‘Bandar’ & ‘Bhains’; Watch Promo

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 14 is nowadays making headlines due to its over-energetic contestants. The previous episode showed Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee fighting over breaking the rules during the 'Locked Out' task. Amidst all, the makers recently released a new promo of the show, in which Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla can be seen fighting with each other.

In the promo, Aly Goni calls Abhinav Shukla 'Bandar' (Monkey) and says, "Naach Bandar Naach (Dance Monkey Dance)." Miffed with Aly's comments, Abhinav calls him 'Bhains' (Buffalo) during the heated argument. Moreover, the duo was also seen abusing each other like never before. On the other hand, housemates were doing nothing but being spectators to the argument.

Well, it looks like tonight's episode will be the toughest one for Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla fans. For the unversed, when Aly's actress-girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house, it was Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who had taken care of him. But now, it seems like Aly's friendship with Rahul Vaidya is affecting RubiNav's bond with the former. Well, while Aly's relationships inside the house are becoming unstable, outside the house Jasmin is constantly supporting him on social media. She even slammed the netizens who had made derogatory comments against Aly and her.

A couple of days ago, when Vikas Gupta was out of the show for medical treatment, he had got into a war of words on Twitter with Jasmin Bhasin over Aly Goni's alleged homophobic comments towards him. Vikas had tweeted, "Pavitra Bhai Ho Ya Pavitra Bhabhi Insaan Ho (It doesn't matter if you're a male or female, what matters is if you're a decent person). Disappointed to see that being called a woman is derogatory to these idiots. This clip showed people for who they really are. @AlyGoni Thank you for finding me beautiful & calling me a woman, it's a compliment."

At that time, Jasmin came in support of her boyfriend and wrote, "Either you actually misunderstood @AlyGoni or maybe you intentionally want to misunderstand him but just fyi he clearly said humari pavitra bhabhi because as you know @PavitraPunia_ was a contestant who has expressed her love for @KhanEijaz so it was for that Pavitra Bhabhi."

Well, after all this drama, it would be interesting to see how Aly Goni will manage to survive in the game.

