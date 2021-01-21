Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat’s Friend Hints Her Love Angle With Aly Goni To Be Fake

Bigg Boss 14 had seen actor-politician Sonali Phogat enter as a wild card contestant few weeks back. While her game started slow, she started grabbing several headlines from her stint on the controversial reality show. She particularly caught eyeballs when she confessed her feelings for co-contestant Aly Goni. This revelation from her came soon after Aly's close friend and now ladylove, Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the show. Now, Sonali's friend, Sudhir Sangwan has revealed that Sonali's love angle with Aly is just for the game and is not real.

Talking about it, Sonali's friend revealed to E Times that, 'I strongly believe that Sonaliji is not attracted to Aly Goni and she is doing all this for the game. There's no love angle and it is purely a game because she is in the nominations. She knows very well who she is. Sonali ji represents a national party, why will she do something like this. Since Rakhi was creating her love angle, these people also suggested Sonaliji to do something like this. Just imagine is it possible that Jasmin got evicted and Aly Goni had such a massive outbreak and one hour later, Sonali ji is telling that she likes Aly Goni. It was all planned. She walked in as a strong contender and Arshi feared that Sonali might go ahead in the game so she tried to brainwash her.'

Sudhir even accused Aly Goni, Arshi Khan and Rahul Vaidya for further mocking Sonali Phogat. He further added, 'They changed her path. Sonali ji doesn't know that they are mocking her. Recently, Aly Goni was telling her it's fine to have feelings, people will like it and she should not bother about negative comments. She should also not bother about her political career. Sonaliji wants to play her game but they force her to talk about it. Arshi and Aly are always seen discussing the love angle. Sometimes, even Rahul also does this. She doesn't know when she is not there they mock behind her back and this will create her negative image.'

Talking about the politician's stint on the show, she was recently bashed by Salman Khan for using abusive words towards Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. She also went teary-eyed recently after meeting her daughter during the family week episode. It will be interesting to see how Sonali Phogat's journey shapes up in the further episodes of the show.

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's romantic dance performance with Sonali Phogat

Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat's Friend Sudhir Slams Nikki Tamboli; Says 'Is This Nikki's Sanskar?' [EXCLUSIVE]