Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Rubina Dilaik’s Viral Then-And-Now Picture Gives Major Transformation Goals

Rubina Dilaik is undoubtedly considered as one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 14 house. Her outspoken nature and competitive spirit are indeed impressing her fans. Especially, her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla's support for her in the game is an added advantage for her.

Amidst all, the Chotti Bahu actress Rubina Dilaik's then-and-now picture recently went viral on social media, and we must say, it is giving major transformation goals to her fans. Have a look:

In the above picture, Rubina Dilaik is looking completely unrecognisable, as she has indeed transformed herself to look her best on-screen. The old picture is from Miss North India competition, while the latest one is from Bigg Boss 14. For the unversed, before starting her acting career, Rubina won two beauty pageants - Miss Shimla (2006) and Miss North India (2008). Well, fans can't stop gushing over her beauty.

Talking about Rubina Dilaik's Bigg Boss 14 journey, the actress also spoke about her bitter relationship with husband Abhinav Shukla. She had revealed that they were on the brink of divorce before entering the show. While speaking about that, Rubina said, "Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha (We had given each other time till November). We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad saath bhi na reh paate (If we hadn't come here, we might not have been together)." Notably, Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018.

Coming back to her acting career, she has featured in some of the popular TV shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Chotti Bahu 2, Jeannie Aur Juju, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and so on.

