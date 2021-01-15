Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Gets Physical With Rubina Dilaik During Argument; Abhinav Shukla Warns Him

Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan is getting interesting day-by-day. In the previous episode, housemates broke the rules during the captaincy task, which eventually was cancelled by Bigg Boss. And now, the latest promo showed a big fight between Eijaz Khan and Rubina Dilaik.

The makers released a new promo of Bigg Boss 14, in which Eijaz Khan can be seen getting physical with Rubina Dilaik during a verbal spat. The promo shows Rubina asking housemates not to eat impulsively, which they refused to do. Eijaz Khan questioned her for being a control freak in the house. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya also took a dig at her.

Eventually, Rubina gets fed up and leaves the dining area. Later, Eijaz Khan locks horn with the actress in the garden area. During the argument, Rubina tells Eijaz that he doesn't understand things at all, to which Eijaz asks her not to tell him what he can and cannot do. When Rubina holds out her hands to ask him to remain calm, Eijaz comes close to her and gives her a 'hi-fi'.

To this, Rubina Dilaik gets angry and tells him not to touch her without permission. This is when her husband Abhinav Shukla steps in and warns Eijaz Khan to stay away from his wife Rubina. Well, the couple looked super miffed with Eijaz's behaviour.

For the unversed, housemates will have to manage in limited grocery, as they fail to do the captaincy task. Bigg Boss had punished them for the same. Let's wait for tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 for more action.

