Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Flirts With Abhinav Shukla; Her Comment About Rubina Dilaik Is Unmissable

Rakhi Sawant is currently ruling the Bigg Boss 14 house with her funny tactics and super-entertaining andaz. The controversial diva is known for her one-liners and recently, she tried the same on Rubina Dilaik's actor-husband and contestant Abhinav Shukla. In a live feed of Bigg Boss, Rakhi Sawant was seen flirting with Abhinav, as she is completely smitten by his charm.

In the live feed, Rakhi Sawant asked Abhinav Shukla about the one thing that attracts him to a woman. To this Abhinav replies, "vichaar (Thoughts)". Overwhelmed with the actor's reply, Rakhi, as usual, threw a very funny line which will leave anyone in splits.

Rakhi said, "Woh to mere paas hai hi nahi. Ek kaam karo, Vichaar aap Rubina Dilaik ke dekh lo, Achaar mera dekh lo (I don't have thoughts. Do one thing, take Rubina Dilaik's thoughts and my mannerism.)" Well, Rakhi's one-liners are indeed funny and it can make anyone speechless.

Talking about her personal life, Rakhi Sawant reportedly got married to a businessman named Ritesh. The actress has still kept his identity under wraps. If reports are to be believed, he will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house to support his wife. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Last week, Rakhi spoke to her mother Jaya Sawant through a video call, as she is hospitalised. In an interview with Times of India, Rakhi's mother revealed that her son-in-law Ritesh is taking care of all her medical expenses.

Now, after all the reports, fans are damn excited to see Rakhi Sawant's husband. What about you? Do let us know in the comment section below.