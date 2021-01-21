Eijaz Khan To Return Soon To Bigg Boss 14 For His Fans

Recently, Eijaz Khan exited Bigg Boss 14 due to prior commitments. Fans were surprised as well as disappointed with his exit. Post his exit, Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the show as his proxy. It was unclear if Eijaz would return to the show as Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its finale. However, now Eijaz himself has put the speculations to end. The actor revealed that he will re-enter and continue his game for his fans.

The actor was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I am going back to the show and the makers are also trying their best to get me back soon and now it depends how soon? I think I made the right choice with integrity because main zuban ka pakka hoon. I gave my prior commitments importance after my contract with Bigg Boss ended. They were also very co-operative. And I think the first time in the season someone had to come out because of this extraordinary circumstances."

He further added, "If I would have not come out, the project would have got shelved and producers would have suffered massive loss. They have allowed me to do this and I really appreciate it, having said that, I am not going to let even one of my supporters down. I will go back in all terms not because I will see the episodes. I will only go because I know how much love and support I have and I really respect that." The actor also revealed that he is unable to follow/watch the episodes post his exit.

Eijaz has started shooting for his web series already. He revealed that he is shooting from 5 am to 10 pm and feels that he will have a similar schedule on the following days as well. He added that he is still processing his transition from Bigg Boss. The actor further said that since he is a good actor, he is giving his scenes well and his directors and producers are also cooperating with him.

