Bigg Boss 14 February 6 Highlights: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant & Arshi Khan

The Bigg Boss 14 Weekend k War episode of February 6 took a dramatic turn when the host Salman Khan lashing out at Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, and Arshi Khan. The superstar lashed out at the trio for the language they use on National television. The Bigg Boss 14 house also witnessed the entry of Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, Salman Khan's co-stars from Radhe.

The episode began with Salman Khan making an entry, dancing on his chartbuster song 'Slow Motion' from Bharath. The host was followed by Disha Patani, his co-star from Radhe. The beautiful actress was seen sharing her experiences of working with Salman in the highly-anticipated project. The duo was later joined by Randeep Hooda, who announced that Radhe is releasing on Eid 2021.

Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda were seen interacting with the housemates. The actor lauded Arshi Khan for her excellent command of the Urdu language. Later, young actor Harsh Rajput entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to promote his brand new show Kuch Toh Hai. He was seen spending time with Julie aka Rakhi Sawant.

Salman Khan then began his grilling session with the contestants. The host first slammed Rakhi Sawant for using abusive language on the Bigg Boss 14 house. Even though Rakhi tried hard to defend herself, it went in vain. Salman Khan expressed his deep disappointment over her actions and explained what went wrong with her. The host asked Rakhi to leave the house if she cannot stay within her limits. However, Rakhi apologised for her behaviour and promised that she won't repeat it.