BB 14: Eijaz Khan Says He Has Finished His Work And Is Waiting To Enter The House

Eijaz Khan was one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house. But after spending about 100 days, he left the show as he had prior commitments. Post his exit, it was revealed that he might re-enter the house and the actor too was positive of re-entering after he finished working. It was said that he would be entering this week. However, Reports suggested that Paras Chhabra is entering the house as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's connection, which left Eijaz's fans disappointed. Now, Eijaz's fans can rejoice as the actor confirmed that he has finished his work and is waiting to enter the house.

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I came out of the house for a professional commitment, which is almost done. Now, the discussion between me and the makers is on about my re-entry. The makers are glued in to everything happening in my life as of now. They know when and where I am shooting, and will decide on my re-entry."

Eijaz said that he has been on the show for major part of it and wants to win the show. He added, "I have been inside the Bigg Boss house for the major part of the show, and I am still in the game. I am in the race to win the Bigg Boss trophy. I want to win and I do think that I deserve to win. Because of one commitment which was staying inside the Bigg Boss house, I couldn't say no to a prior commitment of shooting for this project for which I am out of the house. It doesn't reflect good on my part as a professional. Thankfully, the makers of Bigg Boss too understood and appreciated my professionalism. Maine kisi ka bhi nuksaan nahi hone diya hai. In fact, agar kisi ka bhi nuksaan hua hai toh mera hua hai as I have lost touch with the audience. Even now if I go as a competitor, I have a lot to catch upon, and I am ready for this."

When asked if he is watching the show after Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered as his proxy, Eijaz said that he has no idea what is happening in the show as he had back to back shooting. He concluded by saying that he has no clue what Devoleena is doing as his proxy.

Also Read: BB 14: Manu Punjabi Says He Was Approached To Enter As Eijaz Khan's Proxy; Reveals Why He Refused The Offer

Also Read: Kamya Punjabi Slams Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Breaking Stuff In BB 14 House; Calls Eijaz Khan Bechara