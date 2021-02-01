Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Says ‘I Was Not In Love With Nikki Tamboli’

Kumar Sanu's son and aspiring singer Jaan Kumar Sanu shot to fame with his appearance in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. After spending almost eight weeks in the show, he got evicted from the show. When Jaan was inside the house, he caught everyone's attention. And now, outside the house, he is not leaving any chance to stay in the news with his opinions about the ongoing show.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Jaan Kumar Sanu opened up about his so-called friend and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli. During his Bigg Boss 14 journey, Jaan became close to Nikki and spent a good amount of time with her. Netizens even thought that he is in love with the latter. However, Jaan recently denied the same.

He said, "I was attached to her. But that is all that was there to it. I was not in love with Nikki. Inside Bigg Boss house, contestants do group up and vent out their stories to each other and in the process, a certain camaraderie might develop."

In the house, Nikki had accused Jaan of forcefully kissing her without consent. When asked about the same, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant said, "I did not kiss Nikki at all. And let me tell you, I have been brought up by my mother to respect people."

A few days ago, Nikki Tamboli bashed Vikas Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee for getting comfortable with each other. Salman Khan asked Nikki to mind the usage of words. While speaking about Nikki's behaviour, Jaan Kumar Sanu said, "Well, Nikki is a loose mouth. Ponder a while, didn't she say something just 3/4 days ago very derogatory in an unparliamentary language about Vikas Gupta getting too close for comfort with Devoleena Bhattacharjee? And, isn't that so irrelevant, rather indigestible?"

Jaan Kumar Sanu further said that he wants either Abhinav Shukla or Rubina Dilaik to win the show. He is waiting for the grand finale, which is scheduled to be held on February 21, 2021.

