Jaan Kumar Sanu On Dad Kumar Sanu’s Limited Influence On His Career: I Am Not Afraid To Speak The Truth

Popular Singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu shot to fame with his participation in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. Though he got evicted from the show, he managed to create headlines with his equation with his singer-dad. Jaan often said that he doesn't have a strong connection with his father Kumar Sanu, as he and his mother got separated before his birth.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Jaan Kumar Sanu said that his father's influence in his professional life has been limited. The rising singer said, "There were misconceptions that I might be getting a lot of help from my father as he is a noted singer. I wanted to dispel those misconceptions. I am not afraid to speak the truth out loud."

Jaan also revealed that there are some things to get cleared. He said, "I still have to speak to my dad about it because we haven't got a chance yet. But at the end of the day, he is my father and things will get cleared out as we are family."

For the unversed, Jaan Kumar Sanu was targeted by Rahul Vaidya in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The Indian Idol contestant had called him a product of 'nepotism'. After hearing his comments, Jaan said that he has been brought up by his mother Rita Bhattacharya solely. When Jaan had commented on Marathi language, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena aka MNS party had asked him to apologise. At that time, Kumar Sanu had questioned his son's upbringing and criticised his former wife for the same.

Now, after this controversial revelation, fans are eager to know the truth behind their bitter relationship.

