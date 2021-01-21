Bigg Boss 14 January 20 Highlights: Devoleena Loses Cool After Nikki Comments On Her 'Me Too' Incident

The Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed a highly dramatic day on the episode that was aired on January 20, Wednesday, with contestants constantly fighting with each other. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently entered the show, lost cool after Nikki Tamboli commented on her Me Too movement. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, on the other hand, have been continuing their fight with Rahul Vaidya.

The episode began with the continuation of the task, where the contestants were asked to fight for a set of pastries, that help them gain points. Rubina and Abhinav are seen continuing their fight with Rahul, which led the actress to push him. This was followed by a dispute between the housemates. Later, Abhinav asked Rubina to stay away from Rahul.

Meanwhile, Devoleena informed her team that she needs to have tea, and they decided to let her go when she said she has a severe migraine. Devoleena was later seen breaking down in front of Rahul, saying that Eijaz would have given priority to his housemates if he was there. Together, they were seen planning to stop Nikki from entering inside, for which Devoleena is confronted by Rubina and Vikas Gupta.

Later, Nikki was seen taking a dig at Devoleena, after which she threatened to cancel the task. However, Vikas and others prevented her from doing it. However, this did not stop Nikki from alleging that Devoleena falsely accused others of 'Me Too'. Devoleena, who completely lost cool after Nikki made this comment, forcefully entered inside. This led to an ugly fight between the duo. Later, Rubina was seen asking Nikki to not repeat that statement again.

Later, Rubina who is totally clueless about Devoleena's 'Me Too' incident asked her about the same, after which the latter was seen explaining what happened. Abhinav, on the other hand, was seen discussing with Rakhi Sawant about Aly Goni, and she revealed how Aly had promised her that he will take her till the end of the show. Later, Abhinav and Rubina were seen advising Devoleena to play a single game, apart from playing for Eijaz Khan.

The next day begins with the contestants strategizing for the next round of the task. Meanwhile, Rakhi confronted Rubina for always choosing Nikki over her. However, Rubina pacified her saying that the other team is turning her against them. Later, Bigg Boss announces the next round of the game. This eventually led to an argument between both the teams and a fight between Abhinav and Aly.

