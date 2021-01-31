Bigg Boss 14 January 30 Highlights: Salman Khan Slams Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, & Nikki Tamboli

The Weekend Ka War episode of January 30, Saturday created quite a stir in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Salman Khan, the host was seen slamming Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for overreacting to things and Nikki Tamboli for her disrespectful behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house. Meanwhile, Abhinav expressed his displeasure over Rakhi Sawant's behaviour, calling it 'torture'.

At the beginning of the episode, Salman Khan assigns a task to the housemates, where each of them has to name a contestant who has done wrong in the last week. Nikki Tamboli named Rahul Vaidya, and he took the name of Rubina for her selective judgment on things.

Rubina chose to name Rakhi for her behaviour, while Rakhi retaliated by taking Rubina's name. An emotional Abhinav took Rakhi's name and got teary-eyed when he expressed his deep disappointment over her actions, calling it 'torture'. Abhinav also stated that he would like to go home if it has been considered as entertainment. Following Abhinav's outburst, Rakhi was seen trying to apologise to him and explain her side. But he asked her to maintain her distance from him.

Later, host Salman Khan was seen reviewing the task. The superstar took a dig at Rubina's judgments towards Vikas Gupta during the cycle task. When she tried to explain her side of the story, it led to an argument between the duo. Later, Salman asked the housemates if Abhinav was a good 'sanchalak'. to which the latter replied that he was bad and stupid.

Salman Khan felt that Abhinav was biased towards Nikki as a Sanchalak. He was later seen asking Rubina and Abhinav why they find fault in everyone except themselves. Later, the superstar quizzes Abhinav over his discomfort with Rakhi's behavior, and asked him if he had made it clear to her.

Later, Salman asked the other contestants if Rakhi's behaviour benefitting Abhinav, all of them except Rubina agree. However, Abhinav retaliated, stating that he doesn't need that benefit, and there is nothing funny about it. However, Salman Khan disagreed, stating that Rakhi is just providing entertainment and Abhinav is overreacting.

However, later the host schooled Rakhi, saying that everything she does cannot be called entertainment, and slammed her for not knowing her limits. Later, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Vaidya were also seen criticizing RubiNav's game. Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who is annoyed with Nikki's disrespectful behaviour, gave her a final warning. The episode ended with the superstar announcing that the eviction will happen tomorrow.

