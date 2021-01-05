Bigg Boss 14 January 4 Highlights: Naagin 5's Sharad & Surbhi Visit The House, Rahul Mahajan Evicted

Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed some interesting events on January 4, with Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna of Naagin 5 visiting the house, along with other popular faces of Colors tv shows. Rahul Mahajan, on the other hand, got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 this weekend. Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got into a heated argument, over her targetting Rakhi Sawant.

The episode of January 4 began with the performances of the renowned television celebs, including Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna, and some of the other popular faces of Colors TV shows. The guests performed for the housemates and ask them a few questions. Sharad and Surbhi were later seen giving the housemates some tasks. The housemates were awarded funny titles.

After the television celebs exit the show, former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa entered, and the housemates performed for her on the pole. After the performances, Monalisa announced that Rahul Mahajan has been evicted from the show. Arshi Khan was seen breaking down after the elimination announcement.

Later, Abhinav Shukla was seen confronting his wife and fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik, for her behaviour towards Rakhi Sawant. This led to a heated argument between the couple, and Rubina was seen leaving the conversation in the middle. The actress refused to talk to Abhinav when he tried to have a conversation with her again, and was seen breaking down.

The next day, housemates are seen waking up to the popular song Jai Jai Shivshankar. Later, Jasmin Bhasin was seen breaking down in front of Rahul Vaidya, recalling the incident that happened with Rakhi Sawant. The contestants later got involved in a war of words, on cleaning the luggage room.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss was seen reminding the housemates about the rules, and how Aly and Nikki put the entire house in trouble last week by discussing the nominations. Bigg Boss pointed out that Rubina, Abhinav, Aly, and Jasmin discussed nomination again, and decided to nominate them for elimination this week as a punishment. Even though they denied it, Bigg Boss decided to proceed. Later, the gang is seen having a discussion and clearing things out.

