Bigg Boss 14: Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra & Others To Entertain; Monalisa To Announce Elimination!

Surbhi & Sharad Give Awards To Contestants

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra will be handing over the ‘Sharmnaak awards'. Nazdeekiyaan award was bagged by Eijaz Khan and Arshi Khan while Aasoon Ki Tanki award was won by Jasmin Bhasin.

Watch the promo here

Colors’ Actors Test GK of Contestants

Barrister Babu's Aurra Bhatnagar and Pravisht Mishra and Molkki's Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan will be testing contestants with some general knowledge questions and puzzles.

Watch the promo here

Monalisa To Announce Elimination

Namak Issk Ka's Monalisa will be seen performing pole dance, and will also make the contestants do the same. After some funny and entertaining performances, Monalisa will be surprising the contestants by announcing the elimination. The actress reveals that the contestant whose name she writes in the mirror will be leaving the house with her.

Watch the promo here

Rubina & Abhinav Get Into Heated Argument

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will be getting into an argument over Weekend Ka Vaar issue (Salman Khan had slammed contestants for making fun of Rakhi Sawant). Rubina gets irked with Abhinav's statement (he asked Rubina not to do drama/issue over sleeping) and rudely tells him that it was not drama and she had sleep issues. This further irritates Abhinav who tells her the same, and asks her to keep her ego aside.

Watch the promo here