Bigg Boss 14: Yashraj Mukhate Remixes Rakhi Sawant’s Funny Banter Into A ‘Rhythm’ [Video]

The 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame Yashraj Mukhate is back, and this time, he did a hilarious video of Rakhi Sawant's banter from Bigg Boss 14 house. He composed the song and shared it on his Instagram story. Notably, Yashraj believes that Rakhi Sawant has a 'rhythm' when she talks.

In the special Somvaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan surprised housemates by showing Yashraj Mukhate's video, and as expected, they were left in splits. In the video, Rakhi can be seen complaining to Bigg Boss about someone throwing her water bottle in the swimming pool. The hilarious video also features Arshi Khan. The rap is quite catchy and the video hilarious.

Colors TV shared the same on their Instagram handle and wrote, "Jab @yashrajmukhate banaye @rakhisawant2511 ke sang beat toh koi kyun na sune isko on repeat?"

Well, ever since Rakhi Sawant entered the madhouse as a challenger, the viewers are enjoying her funny tactics in the game. She is indeed catching everyone's eyeballs with her performance. Host Salman Khan also praised Rakhi's performance and called her the 'queen of entertainment'.

A few days ago, Rakhi Sawant had a big fight with Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli. Nikki also refused to make Rakhi's bed. Because of this, Salman himself entered the house and arranged Rakhi's bed. Now, after a lot of drama in Bigg Boss 14 house, it would be interesting to see how the game changes in upcoming days.

