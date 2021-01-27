Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta’s Mother Supports Him On Instagram; Shares Throwback Picture With Son

Ever since Vikas Gupta entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the challengers, he has been creating headlines. After his entry, he revealed that his family has broken all the ties with him after his disclosure about his sexuality. For the unversed, in 2018, Vikas Gupta admitted that he is bisexual and was in a relationship with actors like Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma.

Coming back to the current scenario, Vikas Gupta has often seen missing his mother and family inside Bigg Boss 14 house. And now, it seems like his mother Sharda Gupta finally came in support of her son. Recently, she shared a throwback picture with Vikas on Instagram and captioned it as, "Good morning dear friends. Vote for Vikas! Save my son from eviction from bb house!"

Well, the moment is indeed special for Vikas Gupta and his fans. The picture is from Bigg Boss 11, when Sharda Gupta had entered the house for her son during the family week. The mother-son duo can be seen hugging each other. And now, her latest post shows that she has come out in his support, as he has been nominated for elimination this week.

A few weeks ago, Vikas Gupta was evicted from the house for pushing his competitor Arshi Khan into the swimming pool. Later, since he re-entered the house, the actor has been facing some medical issues, for which he was under doctors' supervision for two-three days.

Currently, in Bigg Boss 14 house, Vikas Gupta can be seen making a strong alliance with Rakhi Sawant and working very hard to survive in the game. Let's see how far he will go with his strategies.

