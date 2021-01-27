Bigg Boss 14 January 26 Highlights: Aly And Abhinav Have An Argument During Task; Rakhi-Rubina Lock Horns

The January 26 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Rakhi Sawant worrying about not getting to use the bathroom. Bigg Boss then informs everyone that he is opening the bedroom area for five minutes and the housemates can take whatever they need. Everyone rushes to the bedroom and start taking their things.

Later, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta talk about former contestants and start arguing with each other. Vikas eventually breaks down while he speaks about his life with Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. On the other hand, Arshi is miffed with Rahul Vaidya and Aly as they were listening to Vikas and ignoring her.

The next morning, Rubina and Arshi are seen discussing kitchen duties. Rakhi then enters and starts preparing food. This does not go down well with Rubina, who is on kitchen duty. She feels Rakhi is trying to show her as a lazy housemate. Rahul tells Rakhi that she did for everyone’s good. Even Rakhi retaliates by stating that Rubina is trying to find ways to pick fights with her. She reiterates that she only began cooking lunch in good faith. Rubina retaliates while Nikki, Abhinav and Arshi support her. Rahul, on the other hand, speaks for Rakhi. But Nikki keeps taunting Rahul for supporting Rakhi and this leads to a huge argument between the duo. Nikki then brings Disha Parmar’s name but Vikas tells Nikki that she should not bring her into it.

This is followed by Bigg Boss announcing this week’s 'cycle’ task. The housemates are divided into two teams who belong to two colleges – Yellow college and red college. The yellow college has Rahul, Aly, Rakhi and Devoleena while Red team includes Rubina, Abhinav, Nikki and Arshi. Each team’s contestants will have to ride their cycles whilst to remove air from the cycles of the other team member's cycle. The members of the winning team will get access to all those house parts of the house they had lost yesterday.

Rubina and Abhinav plan and decide to damage the other team's spare parts. The contestants are seen having some fun by enjoying the college days. Aly begins spoiling Abhinav, Rubina and Arshi's cycles. This results in Aly and Abhinav having an argument. Later on, Abhinav's team try making their cycle while Aly and Rahul keep troubling them. Rahul then throws their cycle the pool. Rubina goes inside the pool to fetch things back but Rahul steals another cycle from Nikki and throws it in the pool.

Nikki gets aggressive and Abhinav goes next in the pool and to dismantle the opposite team's cycle. Aly and Abhinav have another argument when the former tries to get the tyre from Abhinav. Abhinav claims Aly deliberately tried to hurt him while snatching tyre. He then goes to dismantle Aly’s cycle but Devoleena and Rakhi try to protect the cycle.

