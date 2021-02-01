Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Spends Quality Time With Rashami Desai & Her Mother Post Eviction; See Pics

Mastermind Vikas Gupta's Bigg Boss 14 journey has come to an end. In yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan announced that Vikas has received less number of votes, and asked him if he wants to use a 'Joker card' or not. Notably, the Bigg Boss 11 finalist denied to use it, as he didn't want to break audiences' hearts.

After the eviction, Vikas Gupta directly met his actress-BFF Rashami Desai and her mother in Mumbai, and had a gala time with them. He shared pictures with them and captioned it as, "Unconditional Love ❤️ #greatful #VikasGupta #rashamidesai #biggboss13."

In the above pictures, Rashami Desai is looking stunning in a black and white printed top while her mother can be seen wearing a traditional kurta. The trio is looking happy together. For the unversed, Rashami had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house during the family week and slammed housemates for targeting her friend.

Vikas Gupta's Bigg Boss 14 journey was nothing less than a roller coaster ride. Earlier, he had got evicted from the house for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool. Later, he was brought back into the show, and since then, he had major fights with Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and others.

Outside the house, Roadies 9 winner Vikas Khoker alleged that Vikas Gupta had asked him to send pictures of his private parts. Well, his serious allegations shocked the netizens. Now, he is out of the house, and fans are eager to see his reaction over the allegations made by Vikas Khoker.

