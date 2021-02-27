Bigg Boss 15: Adaa Khan Approached To Participate?

It has been just a week that Bigg Boss 14 got over, and the reports about the next season have already started doing the rounds! The latest report suggests that the makers have approached Naagin actress Adaa Khan for Bigg Boss 15!

Apparently, Adaa was approached for season 12, 13 and 14 as well, but she denied the offers. The reason for her rejection is still unknown. It is being said that the makers are trying their best to convince her to be a part of the show. Meanwhile, the actress has not confirmed about the same yet.

For the uninitiated, during the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, host Salman Khan had revealed that this time, the makers will be opening doors for commoners and there will be online auditions for the same. The selections of the participants/commoners will be done through Voot Select.

We had recently revealed as to how you can participate in the controversial reality show. All you got to do is install and subscribe Voot Select app. The last date for auditions is March 30, 2021.

The big question is will Salman Khan host Bigg Boss 15? Well, the actor had said during the finale episode that he will be back after eight months and had also jokingly said that he will return only if the makers offer him 15% raise.

The actor had said, "After the show ends, we will move on to Pathan, Tiger, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and by the time these films will end, some eight months later, it will be time for Bigg Boss to return with its next season and if that returns, your return is also guaranteed. I will also return if they offer me 15% raise.

The reports suggest that Bigg Boss 15 might begin in September or October 2021.

