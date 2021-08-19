Bigg Boss 15: Color's TV Goes Star Plus Way! Rekha To Lend Her Voice For Salman Khan Show's Promos

Bigg Boss has been creating a huge buzz. Currently, Bigg Boss OTT is being aired on Voot. After six weeks, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be aired on television. The makers are getting the house ready and trying their best to maintain the same hype about the show.

As per the latest report, the makers have approached Bollywood diva Rekha, who will lending her voice to the promos! It has to be recalled that the actress had featured in Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and viewers loved it. Looks like Colors TV too is trying similar thing to attract the viewers!

About Bigg Boss, Rekha was quoted by TOI as saying, "Bigg Boss is a very 'nayaab' show, that has all drama, action, fun and thrill and what's more, you get a crash course of life itself. And if one is patient and resilient, one will evolve to be one's best self! What could be better poetic justice than that."

Apparently, Rekha will be doing a special voiceover for a tree in the promos of the show.

Regarding the same, the timeless diva said, "It is going to be an exciting new experience, as I am doing a voice over for a 'speaking tree' whom Salman Khan has fondly named 'Vishwasuntree', a vibrant tree full of wisdom, hope and faith! It is always gratifying to work with Salman and I feel blessed to share these unique moments with him... He is as always a pure pleasure!"

Bigg Boss 15 will have a lot of twists and a lot of 'Sankat in jungle' as the contestants will have to face many challenges before they make their way inside the house. In one of the promos, host Salman will be seen wandering around in the woods and he hears a sound coming from a tree, which he names 'Vishwasuntree' and starts having a conversation with it.