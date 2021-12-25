Bigg Boss 15 Dec 24 Highlights: Teja-Karan Share Intimate Moment; Bigg Boss Surprises Contestants

We have seen how the heated race for 'Ticket To Finale' has created deep cracks in Tejasswi and Karan's love story on Bigg Boss 15. The couple have been having bitter fights over the last few days which has cast a dark shadow on their relationship. But today's episode is about to bring a silver lining for all 'TejRan' fans out there, as they try to revive their romance!

Both decide to sort their differences out by clearing all of their misunderstandings. Tejasswi tells him how his words hurt her deeply, to which Karan suddenly pulls her in his arms. The duo share intimate moment as they share a passionate hug and Karan kisses her! Karan reminds Tejasswi how much he loves her, which brings the smile back to her face. As the love sparks begin flaying once again between them, it looks like this tale of love is here to stay!

Today's episode will also be another reminder that the fun and madness never end in the 'BIGG BOSS' house! Abhijit steals Rakhi's food to deliberately annoy her. She stomps towards Abhijit in anger while Pratik tries to protect him with laughter all over his face. "Meri chakli gayab hai!", Rakhi shouts at the camera. She ends up making a hilarious remark at Abhijit which makes Pratik and Umar roar with laughter!

Bigg Boss surprises contestants with a Xmas party. The contestants are divided into two groups- While Rakhi is asked to choose four of them, who would party with her, other contestants would prepare for the party people. The contestants are seen dancing and having some fun time.