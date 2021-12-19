Bigg Boss 15 December 18 Highlights: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Ritesh, Asks Rakhi To Let Him Go

The
Bigg
Boss
15
Weekend
Ka
War
episode
of
December
18
witnessed
the
high-voltage
drama.
Salman
Khan,
the
host
lashed
out
at
Ritesh
for
mistreating
his
wife
Rakhi
Sawant.
He
even
went
on
to
ask
Rakhi
to
let
go
of
Ritesh.
Meanwhile,
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee
was
put
in
the
Bigg
Boss
15
jail.
At
the
beginning
of
the
episode,
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee
was
seen
entering
the
jail.
Later,
the
Weekend
Ka
War
began
with
host
Salman
Khan's
grand
entry.
The
superstar
was
seen
schooling
Ritesh
for
disrespecting
and
mistreating
his
wife
Rakhi
Sawant.
Salman
added
that
he
doesn't
even
want
to
imagine
how
he
must
be
treating
Rakhi
at
their
house
if
he
is
disrespecting
her
on
national
television.
Rakhi
Sawant
finally
opened
up
about
her
plight
and
revealed
that
she
feels
hurt
when
Ritesh
disrespects
her.
Salman
Khan,
who
was
enraged,
asked
Ritesh
why
he
is
treating
his
wife
disrespectfully,
even
after
Farah
Khan
warned
him.
The
host
asked
Rakhi
to
call
him
if
he
mistreats
her
again.
The
Bigg
Boss
15
contestant
revealed
that
her
husband
has
always
mistreated
her,
and
threatened
to
divorce
her.
Rakhi
added
that
she
wanted
to
protect
her
family
and
remained
silent
because
of
that.
Salman
Khan
then
asked
to
never
compromise
on
such
things
and
let
go
of
her
husband.
He
once
again
warned
Ritesh
to
never
repeat
his
behaviour.