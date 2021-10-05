Bigg Boss 15’s Karan Kundrra: Sidharth Shukla’s Journey Has Been Most Inspiring; He Was Fearless & Strong

Popular TV actor Karan Kundrra, who is the latest celebrity to join the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15, said he is inspired by late star Sidharth Shukla's journey on the popular reality show. Shukla, whose sudden demise at the age of 40 last month sent shockwaves across entertainment industry and fans, had won the 13th season of the reality show.

"From what I have seen on social media, Sidharth's journey has been most inspiring, he was fearless, he was strong and he played it extremely well. No matter what, we all will be reminded of him and not just me but every contestant will be," Kundrra told PTI.

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest shows of our country, Kundrra said, adding, the kind of reach it has will enhance whatever he has achieved so far. "I am just expecting lots of love and hopefully I will fight my way through and keep it nice and real and win the game... When people say people do Bigg Boss because they want to restart their career, I am clearly not in that situation. My situation is unique and I like doing such unique things. I have never followed norms and I have done what makes me happy," the actor said before entering the Bigg Boss house last Saturday.

Kundrra, 36, who started his career with daily soap Kitani Mohabbat Hai, is known for his roles on television shows like Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many appearances on reality shows including Zara Nachke Dikha, Roadies, MTV Love School, among others. He has also acted in films like Vikram Bhatt's Horror Story and 1921, besides Mubarakan alongside Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor-backed Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Kundrra said he was in the past offered Bigg Boss but since it is a long-time commitment, he couldn't do it at the time. The actor said he has seen bits and pieces of the Colors TV show though he hasn't followed it completely. "I am like any other person, I have my strength, weakness and emotional moments too. Keeping sane is very important, you have to stay focused. I know there are people who will push you to the edge and that just doesn't happen in the house but in life as well, where people break your trust and do a lot of these things. It just amplifies in the show."