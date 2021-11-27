Bigg Boss 15 November 26 Highlights: Rakhi Sawant Introduces Her Husband, Rashami & Devoleena Enter

Thunder and lightning were all over the COLORS' Bigg Boss 15 house as the housemates gather around to see what's happening. Three shadowy figures emerged from the smoke; they're none other than the new 'Wild Card' entries of the house, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rakhi Sawant! Their arrival left everyone shocked as they try to fathom this spectacular twist.

While the housemates welcomed them with a big round of applause, little did they know what's in store for them. "Waqt hai game ko serious banane ka. Main apne saath laa rahi hoon 50 lakh rupay," declared Rashami. Devoleena said, "Ab is ghar ko zarurat hai TV ki sabse favourite bahu ki; jo inhe sikhaye kitchen kaise handle hota hai!"

"Audience ke liye aa raha hai dher saara mazaa; aur ghar waalon ke liye sazaa," says Rakhi, in her ever-bold avatar, before breaking into an evil laugh. Also, the moment everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived! Rakhi had vowed to bring along her mystery husband on the show and she kept her promise! "Baar-baar aap logon ne mujhe jhoota kaha... Toh main aa gayi hoon apne pati Ritesh ko lekar!" Rakhi broke into a dance on the evergreen romantic hit 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' to welcome Ritesh. The door opened, Ritesh entered the house wearing a sehra.

Later, Ritesh is seen interacting with the Bigg Boss 15 housemates, who were totally excited to meet him. He narrated their love story to the fellow contestants, and revealed that they started chatting on WhatsApp and fell in love.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Adatia and Nishant Bhat got into a war of words, as the former played a prank on the latter. Nishant lashed out at Rajiv, and this led to a massive clash. Later, Rashami Desai was seen telling Tejasswi Prakash that her mother is concerned about her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Rashami added that she is liking Tejasswi's game, but is unhappy with Karan. Shamita Shetty, on the other hand, was seen telling that she feels lost and trapped inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

