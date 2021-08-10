Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal Calls His Ex Pavitra Punia Psychotic & Aggressive; Actress Breaks Her Silence

Bigg Boss OTT, which is being hosted by Karan Johar, premiered on sunday (August 8). On the premiere day itself, Pratik Sehajpal had hit the headlines as he got into fight with each and every contestant he met on stage! In fact, when Karan Johar asked Urfi Javed, whom she knew among the male contestants, she had said that she knew Pratik, as he was ex-boyfriend of his friend, and it was then he revealed Pavitra Punia's name. When Karan asked him why they broke up, he said both were very aggressive and their relationship had become toxic and, hence, they broke up.

Before entering Bigg Boss OTT, in an interview with HT, he had called her psychotic, possessive and aggressive. He reacted to her dating Eijaz Khan and had revealed what he would do if she entered the house as a wild card entrant.

He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We have only said the truth about each other. She is aggressive, so am I. She is possessive, so am I. She is psychotic, so am I. We loved each other, now we are done with it and moved on in our lives. What I will do is take her to the mandap, holding her hand and tell Eijaz bhai 'Lo bhai shadi kar lo, tumhari sampatti hai tum rakho humein kuch nahi (Please get married. She is your property, keep her with you, I do not have anything to do with her)'."

When asked what he would do if Pavitra entered Bigg Boss OTT house as a wild card entrant, he said that he will see when it happens. He laughed and added that both of them had not done anything wrong with each other in any manner, and said that he doesn't know he is even laughing when there is nothing to laugh about, and added that maybe he is imagining her in the house. He further added that although he doesn't know how it will be, he guessed that it would be fun.

Bigg Boss OTT Premiere And Episodes: How To Watch Karan Johar's Show Online

On the other hand, Pavitra has broken her silence over Pratik's comment on their relationship. She said that she doesn't want to comment. She added that she doesn't want to talk about people, who don't exist in her life.

The actress said, "I don't want to comment on this. God bless him. People who don't exist in my life, I don't talk about them."

Bigg Boss OTT Grand Premiere: Karan Johar Makes Dhamakedaar Entry & Introduces Contestants; Divya Nominated!

She said that she hasn't watched Bigg Boss OTT premiere and added that she will watch the show on television and that too if she gets time. She said that her brother is a big fan of the show and he watches it. She further added that she is glad that she was a part of the show in the last season.