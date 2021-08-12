Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed & 2 Couples Nominated For Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss OTT has been grabbing headlines! The show, which is being aired on Voot, has interesting line-up of celebrity contestants, who are keeping the audiences hooked to the show by entertaining them not only with their tasks and sharing their past incidents, but mostly with their fights! The weekend is approaching and Bigg Boss had announced task, based on which the contestants were nominated for eviction.

It has to be recalled that Divya Agarwal was nominated on premiere day itself as she hadn't got any connection, but Bigg Boss gave her a chance to convince a male contestant, who is ready to leave their connection. Zeeshan Khan was quick enough to change his connection Urfi Javed. Since, Urfi didn't have any connection; she got nominated for the week.

Later, Bigg Boss announced a nomination task, where Pratik and Akshara were sanchalak and their decision was final. The task was, the contestants had to colour their hair to save their connections. In the first round, Millind and Neha Bhasin were declared winners and safe from nomination. In the second round, the condition was that, the connections can save themselves from this week's nomination, but will be nominated for next week! So, Moose and Nishant agreed to get nominated next week, to save themselves from this week's nomination.

In the third round, the contestants had to shift the entire fruits and vegetables from the store room. Since Zeeshan was seen putting efforts of keeping the fruits and vegetables in the storeroom, Pratik saved Zeeshan and his connection Divya. Hence, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were nominated for this week's elimination.

So, as per the tasks, Urfi, Raqesh and Shamita are nominated for this week's elimination. However, there is a twist, as Bigg Boss announced audience nomination. The audience, who are watching the show 24*7, decided to nominated Moose and Nishant.

So, this week, apart from Urfi, Raqesh-Shamita, Moose-Nishant are also nominated for eviction.

Who do you think will leave the house in the first week itself? Hit the comment box to share your views.