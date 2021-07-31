Bigg Boss OTT: Vivek Mishra Says He Was Offered To Do N*de Yoga; Adds 'I Am Too Sexy & Expensive To Do That'

Bigg Boss OTT has been creating a huge buzz these days. After making major announcement that Karan Johar will be hosting the show, the makers of the show recently revealed the look of the house. They also revealed the first confirmed contestant- Neha Bhasin. While a few celebrities revealed that they were approached for the show, none of them confirmed their participation. Recently, nude yoga guru Vivek Mishra revealed that he was approached to be a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss that will be aired on OTT initially.

While television has its own guidelines, digital is much more lenient. Since the controversial reality show is being aired digitally first, Vivek was apparently asked if he would like to participate and spice up the show by doing nude yoga! However, Vivek rejected the offer as he feels he is too sexy and expensive to do that!

Vivek Mishra was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was offered to be a part of OTT and do nude yoga or semi nude yoga to spice up the content. I was taken aback to hear it. They said that they are looking for five former contestants to spice up the show. Been there done that, so why would I perform nude yoga to add content to a pioneer reality show. I am too sexy and expensive to do that. I did say to them that if you expect me to do this then pay me Rs 50 lakhs for a day. I am not a starlet or want to get featured in a show on the basis on nude yoga." (sic)

He added that he prefers to do a quality project in 5 years than meaningless projects. He further added that he has something lined up but it is a comedy zone and is aesthetically shot.

Vivek concluded by saying, "Honestly, the reality show doesn't run solely on anchor, of course it does contribute, but the major reason for its success is contestants and the content they give. So, whether it's Salman Khan, Karan Johar or even Jennifer Lopez, they will add on to the show with their personas, wit and glamour but the show will only be a hit if the contestants are good. I have said no to it, and I prefer to do one quality project in five years than meaningless projects, appearances, cameos. I have something lined up but it's a comedy zone and it is being very aesthetically shot."