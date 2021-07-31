Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Is The First Contestant Of Karan Johar’s Show; Watch Promo

Bigg Boss OTT is starting from August 8, 2021, on VOOT and fans can't keep calm to know the contestants of the show. Ever since the show was announced, several celebrities' names have been doing rounds on social media. But now, the makers have finally revealed the first contestant of Bigg Boss OTT and it is none other than, singer Neha Bhasin.

The makers confirmed her participation by sharing an announcement video with the media. In the video, Neha Bhasin can be seen singing her song 'Bajre Da Sitta' and saying that no one can mess with her. The singer says, "Yeh awaaz gaati bhi hai, gunjati bhi hai par kisi se dabti nahi."

Well, Neha Bhasin, who won million hearts by lending her voice to the popular Bollywood Song 'Swag Se Swagat' is all set to be welcomed with a lot of OverTheTop Swag by her Bigg Boss OTT fans! A few hours before making an official announcement, makers gave several hints about Neha on VOOT's Twitter handle. But now, fans are very excited to see her in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Yesterday, a couple of pictures of Bigg Boss OTT house went viral on social media. If reports are to be believed, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Aastha Gill and others are expected to participate in Bigg Boss OTT. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Coming back to Neha Bhasin, the singer has sung popular songs like 'Jag Ghoomeya', 'Kuch Khaas', 'Dil Diyan Gallan', 'Heeriye' and so on. The singer has earlier participated in a dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 5. Neha got married to music composer Sameer Uddin in 2016.