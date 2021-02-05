Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Mother Gets Emotional In A Video Message After Seeing Her Daughter Cry

In the latest preview of Bigg Boss 14, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen breaking bowls and other properties of the house in anger, after hearing some nasty comments about her family from Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik. Her anger crossed her limits and she is looking quite furious in the video clip. Well, fans are eager to see what will happen in tonight's episode. Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mother is completely devastated with her daughter's reaction.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress' mother shared a video of herself on Devoleena's Instagram handle. The post's caption reads, "A mother's msg for her daughter. A mother's pain watching her daughter breaking down. Stay strong devoleena. we all are with you❤️❤️❤️ Keep your support and blessings."

In the video, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mother Anima Bhattacharjee is heard saying that the actress is a cold-headed person, but Arshi provoked her to an extreme level. She advised her daughter not to get affected with people's comments and focus on her game as she entered as Eijaz Khan's proxy. She even asked her to stay strong.

Though Devoleena's mother was disturbed with her reaction, she said breaking things in the house is wrong. She told Spotboye, "I am extremely disturbed seeing her like this. She is not this aggressive in real life. But Arshi and Rubina's behaviour has instigated her, it seems. But whatever the reason is, throwing and breaking things in the house is not right. I feel like going inside and calming her down. She is definitely very upset or else she would have never behaved like this."

Well, Devoleena Bhattacharjee does not share a good bond with Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan. The trio has been locking horns with each other over various issues. Last time, when she washed utensils with Rakhi Sawant in the washroom's basin, housemates criticized them. However, this side of Devoleena will indeed shock her fans.

