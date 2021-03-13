Did Eijaz Khan Quit Bigg Boss 14 For Pavitra Punia? Here's What The Actors Have To Say!

Eijaz Khan was one of the popular and strong contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Unfortunately, he had to exit the house owing to prior commitments. He had even said that he would return to the show after shooting was complete but couldn't make it to the finals. While he was out of the house, he was spotted with ladylove Pavitra Punia, who was also eliminated from the house (Eijaz and Pavitra fell in love with each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house). Hence, many felt that the actor was out of the house to meet Pavitra and not due to professional commitments. They also felt that Eijaz had no interest in going back to the Bigg Boss house.

Now, both the actors have cleared about the same and revealed that it is completely false. Eijaz told to Bollywood Hungama that he had to forcefully exit the show and he was shooting continuously. The actor also added that he had not shared about it on social media nor did his PR, but the media published the news only about him and Pavitra and not about his work, which is why people might have thought this.

The actor also clarified that after shooting for the web series, if he had to re-enter the house, he had to undergo quarantine process, post which only one week would have been left for finale.

Eijaz said, "I was conveyed this information, and I had to make a very difficult choice. I'll tell you why it was portrayed otherwise. After I came out, the only stories that were carried about me in the press were ones with Pavitra. I didn't post anything from the sets on social media, nor through my PR. So everything that was written about me was related to Pavitra. People started believing I was only chilling with Pavitra after exiting the show."

On the other hand, Pavitra called the rumours lies and said that it was blessing in disguise that she was outside the house when Eijaz was forced to leave the show. She added, "It's understandable that after spending so many hours working, he would want to spend his free time with me, someone he loves."

Eijaz also revealed that during these time (due to pandemic) after shooting for so long with a 200-person crew, he couldn't stay with his father, which is why he ended up staying with Pavitra.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: South Actress Luviena Lodh Approached For Salman Khan's Show?

Also Read: Sonali Phogat Recreates Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin's Tera Suit Song; Aly's Comment Is Unmissable