BB 14’s Eijaz Khan: How Can We Expect Devoleena To Enter & Start Behaving Like Me Because She's My Proxy?

Eijaz Khan was one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, he had to exit the show due to his prior commitments. Although he had hopes of returning to the show, he didn't and Devoleena Bhattacharjee was sent as his proxy. Devoleena received a lot of criticism as people thought she was not the right proxy for Eijaz. Also, many including Eijaz were disappointed as he didn't re-enter the house. While talking to Spotboye, Eijaz revealed the real reason why he couldn't re-enter and also gave his opinion about the proxy system.

The actor said that he didn't understand the proxy system. Also, since he hadn't seen any episode post his exit, he won't be able to comment on Devoleena's game. However, he also said that it is not fair to expect Devoleena to act like him just because she was his proxy.

Eijaz was quoted by the portal as saying, "I didn't see a single episode, so I can't comment on that. But ye proxy ka system hi mujhe samajh nahi aaya (I didn't understand the proxy system). Like how can we expect Devoleena to enter and start behaving like Eijaz Khan because she is my proxy. If I would have also entered as somebody's proxy I would have tried to give my best with all my strength and tried to be in the game and I am sure she did the same."

Revealing the real reason behind him not re-entering the show, he said, "I was not in the discussion directly with my makers but my managers. Secondly, I was busy shooting day and night, so I wasn't really aware what exactly was going on. I had no idea what Devoleena was doing inside and who was being called to support her. I was clueless. Ye proxy ka poora system hi mujhe samajh nahi aaya (I didn't understand the system of proxy). But I was doing what was in my hand. I was working hard and shooting most of the time so that I can complete my work as soon as possible and get myself available for the makers so that they can plan my re-entry. I was available on 6th but what changes were done, I think they would have a better answer for it but according to me, I missed that quarantine window because of which I couldn't go inside."

He further said that it was very difficult to accept that he couldn't make it to the finale. He added that with what he understood, he played the game likewise and if the game was about to showcase one's real personality, he did that well as he shared a lot about his life. He added that he did want to be one of the finalist, but felt bad that he couldn't make it. However, he feels that one has to move on in life.

