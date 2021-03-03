Arshi Khan Was Not On Rakhi Sawant's Party Guestlist? Actresses Not On Talking Terms?

Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan have been in the news since a long time. The duo had graced Rajeev Khandelwal's Juzz Baatt. However, something happened later, because of which the duo turned foes. Rakhi had called her 'bakwas' before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. It has to be recalled that both Arshi and Rakhi had entered Bigg Boss 14 as challengers. It is being said that they have stopped talking to each other!

As per Spotboye report, Rakhi, who had recently organised a party, had invited all her friends from Bigg Boss 14 house, but Arshi was not in the list! Apparently, the duo has also unfollowed each other on social media.

It has to be recalled that the duo's silly fights in the house entertained the audiences. However, they also stood by each other during their low moments, which was also love by fans. The reason for their differences is not known yet.

While Rakhi rubbished the report of any differences, Arshi refused to comment on the same. The former was quoted as saying, "It's not true, I was busy in hospital and my PR invited the guests. Once I came out from Bigg Boss, I don't have any issues with anyone, we all are friends and colleagues" while Arshi said, "I would not like to comment on anything."

For the uninitiated, Rakhi had recently organised a party, which was attended by Vikas Gupta, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Mahajan, Vindu Dara Singh and Sonali Phogat. On the other hand, Arshi Khan was seen partying with Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and others at Rahul Mahajan's party which was recently held at his place.

