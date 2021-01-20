Eijaz Khan Says He Loves Pavitra Punia; Adds His Intention Is ‘Honest, Pure & Pavitra’

Eijaz Khan's exit from Bigg Boss 14 house has not only surprised fans, but also disappointed them. During his stay in the house, the actor grabbed headlines for his romantic relationship with his housemate Pavitra Punia. Many of them felt that it was fake and is a game strategy, but after Pavitra's exit, she was seen expressing her love for Eijaz and was also seen supporting him. Now, Eijaz has reacted to the people who called it fake.

The actor said that they are not in the dating game. He also added that people who called them fake are themselves fake.

Eijaz was quoted by BT as saying, "There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the Bigg Boss house. The whole sham of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted; she is quite soft-hearted. In fact, she is the most caring person I know. Woh jis tarah se dhyaan rakhti hai, saaf safaai karti hai apna samajh kar. She has been cooking for me (smiles!). My fourth call after leaving the house was to her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid. A lot of things needed to be addressed, not just about her past, but also what we think of each other. We aren't kids, we are not in the dating game, and we have had our heartbreaks. Let me put it this way, people who think my equation with Pavitra is fake, are fake themselves."

When asked what their conversation was about, he said that every decision that they take will be taken keeping in mind about their well-being. He feels that this is possible by developing mutual understanding, which is in turn possible by spending time together. He also feels that in the Bigg Boss house it was difficult as one starts building castles in the air without having understood the other person, so it is better to play Bigg Boss in the real world.

Both actors have met each other's brothers. About the same, Eijaz said, "When I met Pavi, I met her brother, too. He is sweet. I also made my brother meet her. We take each day as it comes. I love her. My intention is honest, pure and pavitra, pun intended! We will see where it goes, let us not define or label it."

