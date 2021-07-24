Exclusive! Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha And Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali May Not Go Off-Air

Post Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's exit, Star Plus is mulling over the fate of its other shows with equally low ratings like Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Our informed sources whisper in our ears that although Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali has been given a six-month extension from September onwards, the fear of the chop has not receded. The channel can always pull the plug with some notice period.

What might be saving MHRW for now is that the possible replacement show is not yet ready. COVID has put a full stop to most plans. Also, this Sandiip Sikcand's show also has good fan following.

Shifting gears to Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, our fly on the wall quips that what queers it pitch is that the ongoing super twist of Darsh (Vijayeendra Kumeria) getting his sight back is so far failing to send the numbers up warp speed (super fast).

The patience level of Star Plus compared to its rivals is much lesser, for with their prime and super-prime shows rating much better (Anupamaa 3.9 ratings), they want their early evening shows to also up their ante.

Exclusive: Angela Krislinzki On Gaining Weight For Her Film Tauba Tera Jalwa

The latest ratings must not have helped Full House Media as the Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha ratings have fallen way below.

Although Star Plus is yet to take a final call, both shows will have to pull some quick aces as time is running out, added our source.

It is not that the creative team is not trying. AKNNS writers have even introduced a new character in the form of Aditi Rathore.

MHRW has good traction among the online crowd but still, in the final analysis, BARC figures alone count.

Exclusive: Payal Ghosh On Girl Gang And Life After Me Too Case Against Anurag Kashyap

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani enjoyed even better online traction and yet, Star Plus axed it in seven months.

Ideally speaking, early evening slots need some slack, but numbers alone count in the cut-throat world of TV. And the makers were aware of the risks when they signed on the dotted line. However, all is still not lost if either or both shows can replicate Udaariyaan's success. Maybe then Star Plus honchos will continue with them.