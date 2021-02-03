EXCLUSIVE: Antara Biswas Aka Monalisa Mourns Swami Om’s Death; Says ‘I Am Completely Shocked’

Self-proclaimed Godman and controversial Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om passed away today (February 3, 2021) at his residence in Ghaziabad's Ankur Vihar. Swami Om's demise indeed shocked the netizens, as they started mourning on Twitter. Like netizens, popular actress and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Antara Biswas aka Monalisa expressed her shock over the demise of the controversial contestant.

While mourning his death, Monalisa exclusively told Filmibeat, "Oh my god! This is really shocking. He was full of life person." Notably, the former Bigg Boss contestant was not in touch with him. While speaking about the same, she said, "I was not in touch with him. After whatever happened in Bigg Boss 10, we never met each other. But, after hearing about his demise, I am completely shocked and not feeling nice at all."

"He was very confident, and never hesitated to do anything. I don't have words to express my sadness. May his soul rest in peace. We all will miss him," the Nazar actress added.

Apart from Monalisa, Manu Punjabi also shared a statement to with the press, in which he states, "Swami Om no doubt created many controversies and some of his act was really hard to forgive. But we can't deny the fact that he made people laugh and was super entertaining. He left us and it is a final time to forgive his idiotism and pray for the departed soul. I wish he rests in peace!"

Talking about Swami Om's last days, he had reportedly contracted Corornavirus three months ago. Later, he had a paralysis attack which effected one side of his body and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS. His friend Mukesh Jain's son Arjun Jain informed Zee News about his demise.

May Swami Om's soul rest in peace!