Ganesh Chaturthi: EXCLUSIVE! Devoleena Recalls Fond Memories; Kunal Reveals Why It’s Special For Him

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

At Assam, it is not as big as it's here (Mumbai). There, we used to do a small puja and offer prasad. But after I shifted to Mumbai, I started understanding the significance of the festival. And I started welcoming God every year.

Fond memories: I remember during childhood, I used to eat modaks even before it was offered to Bappa, but now I make modaks myself for the Lord Ganesh.

Shubhangi Atre

The most memorable memory of Ganpati was about last year. Due to lockdown, we made the idol ourselves and decorated it as well. We got to learn a lot about art and craft. The prasad was all homemade, and most importantly, we (family) were all together.

Kunal Jaisingh

I remember Ganpati festival was one of the best one. The festival connected us to all our loved ones. We visited Bappa, and after I met Bharti, I wanted her to join at a mutual friend place. I was praying to God, she should come. And as soon as I entered the friend house, I saw her and was really blessed that Bappa is listening me. I still remember the surprise was one of the best moments.

Ravi Bhatia

Ganpati festival is one of the most are important and significant one, especially when you are in Mumbai. I remember when I arrived in Mumbai, it was this time only. And I wished Bappa would help me to make my acting dream come true. Luckily, by the next festival, I was established as an actor. For me, it was a miracle and I feel blessed and secured; that he's always with me.