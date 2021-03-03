Gauahar Khan's Father Hospitalised; Actress Asks Everyone To Pray For Her Dad

Gauahar Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a toofani senior, is quite active on social media. The actress often shares updates from her personal and professional lives on social media to keep her fans updated. Recently, she shared a selfie from a hospital room and informed fans that her father, Zafar Khan, is admitted in a hospital. The cause of his illness has not been revealed.

The actress, who has been juggling between work and her visits to the hospital, requested everyone to pray for her father. Gauahar also shared a picture of herself holding her father's hand on her Instagram story and wrote, "My Lifeline, My Pappa."

She shared another picture of herself in which she looked tired and wrote, "Please pray for my dad. Back in hospital." Gauahar also shared a picture with her husband Zaid Darbar from the elevator and called the duo "good children."

Gauahar had also posted a picture in which her in-laws Ismail Darbar and Farzana Shaikh were seen standing outside the hospital, as they were not allowed inside due to the sudden surge of COVID-19 in Maharashtra. Praising her in-laws, the actress wrote, "Family!❤️. Since they weren't allowed inside the hospital as visitors, they were taking the rounds of the hospital just to see if I'm ok.🤗🤗. Best in-laws ever."

Apparently, Gauahar shares a close bond with her father and is often seen sharing posts saying she is extremely proud to be his daughter.

For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss 7 winner married Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. The duo have been sharing their throwback and latest pictures and videos on their Instagram accounts.

