Rakhi Sawant Calls The Fraud Case A Publicity Stunt; Rakesh Says His Sister Has Nothing To Do With It

Bigg Boss 14's Rakhi Sawant and her brother Rakesh got into trouble as an FIR was filed against them in Delhi in a fraud case. The case dated back to 2017. It was said that complainant Shailesh Srivastava had given them Rs 6 lakh. Also, Rakesh and other person Raj Khatri had given them post-dated cheque, which had wrong signature. Now, both Rakhi and her brother had reacted to the allegations made by Shailesh.

Rakesh clarified to TOI that the matter is between him and his partner Raj Khatri with whom he had opened acting institute in Delhi under partnership. Rakesh said that he had to come to Mumbai as his mother was seriously ill. But when he returned, his partner had cheated on him and all his belongings including a cheque book was missing from the office that they had opened together. He also added that he had filed two FIRs, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai for the missing cheque books. He also said that the case is of wrong signature on the cheque and he has enough proof to prove this wrong.

Rakesh further said, "And coming back to my sister Rakhi, she has nothing to do with this case. She in fact has no knowledge of the deal. Her name has been dragged into this controversy for no fault of hers."

In an interview with Spotboye, Rakhi also echoed the same. She said that she has nothing to do with the case and her legal team will file a defamtion suit soon. She also called it a publicity stunt.

The actress said, "It has nothing to do with me, my legal team will file a defamation suit soon. This is a publicity stunt and our legal team will take action."

Rakesh also told the portal that he had called Shailendra many times after returning to Delhi, but he never picked his calls and now when Rakhi is out of Bigg Boss, he is using this opportunity to gain publicity by presenting his old cheque books and claiming that he has done a fraud.

