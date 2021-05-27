Gautam Gulati On Unfollowing Shehnaaz: She's Like My Sister; I Didn’t Want Any Problem Between Her & Sidharth

People who have been following Bigg Boss' Shehnaaz Gill must be aware of her fondness and craziness towards Gautam Gulati. When he had entered Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz was extremely happy and had hugged him. Fans loved the duo as well. In his previous interview, the Bigg Boss 8 winner had wished that the duo think of their future in a nice way. However, recently Gautam had unfollowed Shehnaaz. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor opened up about his relationship with Shehnaaz and revealed why he unfollowed her.

About his bond with Sana, Gautam was quoted by the portal as saying, "Honestly I feel that she is a very nice, bubbly and cute girl. Woh sister jaisi hai (she's like a sister). Honestly, I never thought that way. People just started linking us. I just laughed hard at it because I didn't even think of it. She is like a sister. If she is with Sidharth then people should focus on them instead of bringing me into the equation. God bless them. When people started linking her with me then I felt, 'Yaar who couple hain. Hum log couple nahi hai (They are a couple. We are not)' And I think of her like cute sister type the way she treated me and the way I treated her. So the thought never even crossed my mind."

Gautam said that he thinks Shehnaaz as a cute sister, but people started linking him with Sana, and he didn't want trouble between her and Sidharth Shukla. Hence, he unfollowed her on Instagram.

Explaning the reason about him unfollowing Shehnaaz, he said, "People started linking us a lot and I didn't want any problem to be created between her and Sidharth. So maine socha 'Jai Ramji Ki. Nikal lete hai (So I thought should leave)'. So I was like you guys carry on dude otherwise people judge us unnecessarily and before any misunderstanding is created between you two, it's better I put an end to it. So I went ahead and unfollowed her."