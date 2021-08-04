Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin New Promo: Rekha Introduces NEW TWIST; Sheetal Reacts To The Diva Promoting Show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences hooked the show. Recently, the channel dropped a hint at a major twist of the show. The channel shared a video of the actors shooting, makers preparing for the shoot and revealed that something special and unexpected is coming up on the show by introducing a lady without revealing the face. The video was captioned as, "Something unexpected is about to happen! Stay tuned..Aur dekhte rahiye, #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin."

Now, the promo of the same is out! And the lady shown in the previous video is none other than the Bollywood Diva, Rekha. In the video, Rekha reveals how love has to go through lots of tests. She then relates the love to the show's character Virat and tells, "Jo kal tak sirf ek farz (referring to Sai) tha, aaj mohabbat ban chuka hai (as he falls in love with her)."

But just when he was supposed to confess his love for Sai, his past haunts him. It is then the scene (in the promo) shifts to Samrat handing over his wedding ring to Virat and telling him that he and Patralekha are getting divorced. He asks him to promise him that he will fulfil his duty towards her.

It has to be seen how Virat will manage to fulfil his responsibilities, who is already lost in Sai's love.

Meanwhile, Sheetal Maulik, who plays the role of Sonali Chavan in the show, feels that they are really fortunate that the Bollywood Diva Rekha is promoting their show.

She was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "What do I say about Rekha ji... As actors, before signing any show, we always pray the best for the show and our characters. It seems like our prayers are answered... I wish to see her or meet her or work with her ... We as a show are really fortunate that she is the one promoting our show."