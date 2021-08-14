Independence Day EXCLUSIVE! Priyal Mahajan: For Me, Being Patriotic Means To Do Your Bit To Help And Empower

'The Only Thing We All Need Independence From Is COVID-19'

Q. Which is that one thing you want independence from on this Independence day and why?

A. We all have had a tough two years in the pandemic. People have lost their loved ones, jobs, and a lot more at this point. So the only thing I think we all need independence from is the virus so that we can all move forward and heal as a community. And that involves independence from anyone and anything that doesn't understand that this isn't a joke.

'Being Patriotic Means To Help, Improve & Empower Anyone You Can In Your Capacity'

Q. What is your definition of patriotism?

A. For me, being patriotic means being loyal to the country and it's working. It means to do better and to do your bit to help, improve, and empower anyone you can in your capacity.

'Independence Day Has Always Been A Day To Catch Up With Friends & Family'

Q. How do you celebrate Independence Day every year?

A. Independence Day has always been a day to catch up with friends and family and have a gala time. From lavish feasts to having kite flying competitions, I have always loved being around my people and spending time with them.