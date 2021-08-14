Independence Day EXCLUSIVE! Priyal Mahajan: For Me, Being Patriotic Means To Do Your Bit To Help And Empower
It is said that 'the first impression is the last impression' and actress Priyal Mahajan has got this saying bang on. The 19-year-old is currently creating waves as Purvi in Colors' popular TV soap Molkki in which she is paired opposite Amar Upadhyay. Her affable chemistry with the industry stalwart is also garnering praise from all nooks and corners.
On the occasion of Independence Day, Filmibeat got in touch with Priyal Mahajan for an exclusive quick chat in which she opened up on her idea of patriotism and much more.
EXCLUSIVE! Molkki Star Priyal Mahajan Shares Her Experience Of Shooting In Goa Amid Lockdown
'The Only Thing We All Need Independence From Is COVID-19'
Q. Which is that one thing you want independence from on this Independence day and why?
A. We all have had a tough two years in the pandemic. People have lost their loved ones, jobs, and a lot more at this point. So the only thing I think we all need independence from is the virus so that we can all move forward and heal as a community. And that involves independence from anyone and anything that doesn't understand that this isn't a joke.
'Being Patriotic Means To Help, Improve & Empower Anyone You Can In Your Capacity'
Q. What is your definition of patriotism?
A. For me, being patriotic means being loyal to the country and it's working. It means to do better and to do your bit to help, improve, and empower anyone you can in your capacity.
'Independence Day Has Always Been A Day To Catch Up With Friends & Family'
Q. How do you celebrate Independence Day every year?
A. Independence Day has always been a day to catch up with friends and family and have a gala time. From lavish feasts to having kite flying competitions, I have always loved being around my people and spending time with them.
Molkki's
Amar
Upadhyay
Opens
Up
About
Romancing
Younger
Actress
Priyal
Mahajan:
It
Was
A
Big
Hurdle
Initially
Filmibeat wishes its readers a very happy Independence day!