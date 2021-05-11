Indian Idol 12: Amit Kumar On Kishore Da's Spl Episode: I Wanted To Stop The Episode; I Didn't Enjoy It At All

Recently, the viewers witnessed Kishore Kumar special episode in Indian Idol 12 and Amit Kumar had graced the show as special guest. The contestants and judges paid tribute to Kishore da by singing his popular hit songs. However, netizens didn't like it. They slammed Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya for spoiling his songs. Now, the legendary actor's son Amit Kumar, who has always been frank, has reacted to the backlash.

Amit revealed to ETimes TV that he is aware of the outrage that people are showing towards the episode. He said that he didn't enjoy it at all and wanted to stop the episode.

Amit said, "The truth is that nobody can sing like Kishore Kumar, he was a mountain of a personality and man of many faces. The youngsters of today have no idea about him, they just know 'Roop Tera Mastana' from Aradhana."

He further added that he was asked to praise everyone- no matter how they sing, and uplift everyone as it was a tribute to Kishore da and he did what he was told. He thought it will be homage to his father. And when he was in the show, he followed what he was asked to do. Amit further added that he had asked them to give his portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened.

When asked why did he go to the episode, he said, "Look, everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went, why would I have left it? But it's okay. I have full respect for the show and its judges and participants. It's just one of those things that happen sometimes. Next time if they're paying a homage/tribute to a legend like Kishore Kumar, they shouldn't do it this way."

Amit also said that there was a lot of light on his face and he was uncomfortable. However, he added that they gave him respect. He further said that many relatives have been calling him and saying it was bad and some also said that it was his sheer presence that saved the day.

When revealed that Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya have received a lot of flak for singing the songs badly, he said, "Haan, mujhe malum hai (Yes, I know). I didn't enjoy the episode at all. Frankly, I wanted to stop the episode. Do you know there was a programme K for Kishore and it came to an end after some time? Who ended it? I asked them to wind up. I told them to stop the nonsense as it was going haywire and boring."