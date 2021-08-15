Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep, Arunita, Shanmukhapriya & Other Finalists Perform For One Last Time

The much-awaited grand finale of Indian Idol 12 is being held today (August 15). The top 6 contestants- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, MD Danish, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble, who underwent a major make over, will be performing for one last time. The finale of the popular singing reality show began with National Anthem. Apart from finale celebration, there was Independence Day celebration as fauji guests graced the show and the contestants gave tribute to faujis.

Apart from ex-contestants, Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Javed Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Amit Mishra, Vaishali Mhade, Raghav Sachar and others graced and performed with the finalists. Md Danish was seen showing off his acting and hosting skills. Host Aditya Narayan performed with Shanmukhapriya, and Mika Singh and Sukhwinder Singh entertained everyone by singing a few Bollywood hits. Also, Antakshari host Anuu Kapoor played Antakshari with the contestants, judges and host of the show.

The top 6 finalists performed along with lengendary singers: Pawandeep performed with Alka Yagnik, Sayli performed with Udit Narayan, Arunita sang with Kumar Sanu, Shanmukhapriya sang with Suzanne D'Mello, and Nihal and Danish sang along with Himesh Reshammiya and Sukhwinder Singh, respectively.

# Top 6 finalists reveal what they will do if they win the car in the show. Jay Bhanushali and Aditya Narayan remind people to vote for their favourite finalist.

# Anu Malik's journey in the Indian Idol is shown. How, from Rahul Vadiya, Neha Kakkar, Meiyang Chang to Abhijeet Sawant, he encouraged all contestants to perform in the show, is shown. The Indian Idol contestants give tribute to the music composer by performing to his hit numbers.