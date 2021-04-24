Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya Reveals Makers Have Assured To Bring Sawai Bhatt’s Family To Mumbai

A few days ago, reports were stating that Sawai Bhatt will be leaving Indian Idol 12 due to family issues. The Rajasthan-based contestant a low-income family background and always impresses judges - Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani with his performances. In the promo of an upcoming episode, Sawai Bhatt can be seen telling judges that he won't be able to continue in the show, due to some family issues. After hearing his statement, Himesh and Vishal look shocked.

Notably, Himesh Reshammiya convinced Sawai Bhatt to stay back. The music composer told Times of India, "I had to convince Sawai to stay back. The channel has assured him that his parents can come to Mumbai and stay with him. This way, he can be with them as well as continue with his singing journey in the show."

Also Read : Indian Idol 12: Has Sawai Bhatt Left The Singing Reality Show?

Himesh also praised Bhatt's singing and called him an inspiration for many people. Interestingly, the composer has also planned to record a song with Sawai soon. Talking about the same, he said, "I will be recording a song with him soon. I have already recorded with Pawan Nihal and Mohammed Danish. I plan to launch them and give them a platform. I have done that in the past and will continue to do that in the future, too."

Also Read : Indian Idol 12 Makers To Introduce Powerplay Rule For Elimination; Many From Top 9 Might Be Evicted Together!

Earlier, netizens trolled the makers of Indian Idol 12 for allegedly favouring Sawai Bhatt. They had also said that Nachiket Lele's elimination was unfair and makers should bring him back on the show. Meanwhile, let's see what happens in tonight's episode!