Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Starring Helly Shah & Rrahul Sudhir To Go Off-Air In March?

One of the most popular ongoing daily soaps on Indian television Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is reportedly going to bid adieu to fans in March 2021. A report published in Spotboye suggests that Colors TV has decided to make the Helly shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashistha-starrer go off-air yesterday. Notably, the decision by the makers has left the show's team upset. But hold on folks, there's a twist! Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 will not be telecast on TV, but it will be continued on the digital platform.

A source close to the development informed the portal, "From quite some time the show makers were in discussion to end the show. It was supposed to be a finite series but looking at the initial response, makers decided to take the storyline ahead. However, the drop in ratings has finally convinced them to end the show. Another show Udaariyan will fill the slot." Looks like, Colors' new show Udaariyan will replace Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 on TV. It means makers have used the same formula of continuing on digital platform, which was earlier adapted by Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka makers.

When the entertainment portal contacted Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 producer Yash Patnaik, apparently he did not reveal much about the same. A few days ago, reports stated that Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein will also be going off-air soon after they aired a promo, in which the lead actress was shown dead.

Talking about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, the show went on-air in July 2020. In 8 months, the show got solid love from the masses, all thanks to on-screen pair Riddhima and Vansh Raisinghania played by Helly Shah and Rrahul Sudhir respectively. After this news, fans must be shocked by the channel's decision.

