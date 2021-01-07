Helly Shah On Her Break: People Assumed I'd Become Pricey And Choosey, Spread Wrong Information About Me

Helly Shah became a household name with her role of Swara in Swaragini. The actress, who has been constantly working for seven years, decided to take a break, work on her skills and avoid getting stereotyped. However, her being away from showbiz was taken in a wrong way- people assumed that she has become jobless; they also thought that she has become too pricey, choosy and spread wrong information, which upset the actress.

Helly was quoted by HT as saying, "After Devanshi wrapped up in September 2017, I thought of taking a break and wanted this time for myself to introspect and plan my next move. I also didn't want to do similar kind of roles that were being offered. But then, some people were like, 'Arrey iske paas kaam nahi hai, isko to kaam nahi milta'. It was so upsetting. At one point, my mother asked me if I'm getting offers, why am I not saying yes to them and shut these people up."

The actress remained calm and let her work talk. She finally bagged Sufiyana Pyaar Mera in 2019 and then Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Helly added, "The notion of being out of sight and out of mind is for real, as people started to spread wrong information. There came a time when people actually thought I've become too pricey and choosey, hence good work isn't coming my way. Some even believed that I've left the industry. It does feel sad but I prefer to let my work talk, and thankfully it did."

During her break, it was fans' love that kept her going. However, she also faced nasty trolling for her career choices. The actress said that she realised that along with those who love her, there are people who don't know where to draw a line and said bad things on social media, without even thinking how their words might affect someone.

The actress is currently in a happy space as she is shooting for her show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 since June last year.

